Adiala Jail Tension | Omar Ayub Scuffle with Police | Pakistan Latest News – Aaj Pakistan News

Adiala Jail Tension | Omar Ayub Scuffle with Police | Pakistan Latest News – Aaj Pakistan News
Published 25 Nov, 2025 11:30pm
ویڈیوز
Adiala Jail Tension | Omar Ayub Scuffle with Police | Pakistan Latest News – Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین