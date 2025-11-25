Adiala Jail Tension | Omar Ayub Scuffle with Police | Pakistan Latest News – Aaj Pakistan News
Adiala Jail Tension | Omar Ayub Scuffle with Police | Pakistan Latest News – Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
Afghan People’s Stance | Opposition to Extremist Activities | Regional Update – Aaj Pakistan News
Pakistan Responds Strongly | Message To Modi Govt Sparks Debate | 11 PM News Headlines
27th Amendment Controversy | Forced & Bogus Approval Claim | News Insight with Amir Zia
Pakistan Navy Missile Trial | Anti-Ship Ballistic System Test Success – Aaj Pakistan News
Adiala Jail Tension | Police vs Workers Standoff | Pakistan Breaking News – Aaj Pakistan News
🔴LIVE: Workers Enter Adyala Jail, Face Police Standoff; Live Footage Emerging
مقبول ترین