PTI Founder Toshakhana Case | Hearing Postponed to Dec 20 – Aaj Pakistan News

PTI Founder Toshakhana Case | Hearing Postponed to Dec 20 – Aaj Pakistan News
Published 27 Nov, 2025 04:30pm
ویڈیوز
PTI Founder Toshakhana Case | Hearing Postponed to Dec 20 – Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین