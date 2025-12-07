Peshawar Fruit Prices Soar | Apple, Grapes, Pomegranate Cost | Market Update - Aaj Pakistan News

Peshawar Fruit Prices Soar | Apple, Grapes, Pomegranate Cost | Market Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 07 Dec, 2025 03:30pm
ویڈیوز
Peshawar Fruit Prices Soar | Apple, Grapes, Pomegranate Cost | Market Update - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین