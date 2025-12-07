Billions in US Weapons in Afghanistan Now with Taliban | PTI Jalsa | Imran Khan - 6PM Headlines

Billions in US Weapons in Afghanistan Now with Taliban | PTI Jalsa | Imran Khan - 6PM Headlines
Published 07 Dec, 2025 07:00pm
ویڈیوز
Billions in US Weapons in Afghanistan Now with Taliban | PTI Jalsa | Imran Khan - 6PM Headlines
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین