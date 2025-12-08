Karachi Goods Transport Strike | Hundreds of Vehicles Parked | Supply Chain Disrupted – Aaj News

Karachi Goods Transport Strike | Hundreds of Vehicles Parked | Supply Chain Disrupted – Aaj News
Published 08 Dec, 2025 08:00pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi Goods Transport Strike | Hundreds of Vehicles Parked | Supply Chain Disrupted – Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین