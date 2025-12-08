Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan: Medicines Scarce as Taliban Bans Pakistani Imports - Aaj Digital

Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan: Medicines Scarce as Taliban Bans Pakistani Imports - Aaj Digital
Published 08 Dec, 2025 08:30pm
ویڈیوز
Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan: Medicines Scarce as Taliban Bans Pakistani Imports - Aaj Digital
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین