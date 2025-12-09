UK Student Visa Ban | Pakistani & Bangladeshi Admissions | Immigration Update - Aaj Digital
UK Student Visa Ban | Pakistani & Bangladeshi Admissions | Immigration Update - Aaj Digital
مزید خبریں
Governor Rule KPK | Major Decisions Announced | Political Update Pakistan - Spot Light
Karachi’s Misery | Sewer Water & Damaged Roads | Karachi in Crisis | Street Tour with Aaj Digital
Minus Imran Khan Formula | Political Feasibility Pakistan | PTI Strategy Debate- Spot Light
Police Operation Against Kachey ke Daku | Imran Khan | Punjab Transport Strike | 9PM News Headlines
Imran Khan Meetings Ban | Political Restrictions | Punjab Assembly Decision - Spot Light
Mobile Phone Prices Pakistan | Affordable Smartphones | Market Update | Tech Trends - Spot Light
مقبول ترین