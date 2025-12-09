Is Imran Khan’s Political Journey Hitting a Dead End? -Spotlight with Munizae Jhanagir
Is Imran Khan’s Political Journey Hitting a Dead End? -Spotlight with Munizae Jhanagir
مزید خبریں
Monsoon Preparedness Plan | Federal Minister Musadiq Malik | Pakistan Weather Update
Corruption Report Released | Government Institutions Ranking | Pakistan Transparency
Police Action | Female DSP Injured | Pakistan Law & Order Update
PTI Protest Outside Adiala Jail | Imran Khan Meeting | PTI Adaila Protest | 10PM News Headlines
UK Student Visa Ban | Pakistani & Bangladeshi Admissions | Immigration Update - Aaj Digital
Governor Rule KPK | Major Decisions Announced | Political Update Pakistan - Spot Light
مقبول ترین