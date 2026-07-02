Iran US Talks Doha Progress | Pakistan Qatar Mediation | MOU Terms & $3B Deal Update - Aaj News

Iran US Talks Doha Progress | Pakistan Qatar Mediation | MOU Terms & $3B Deal Update - Aaj News
Published 02 Jul, 2026 01:10pm
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Iran US Talks Doha Progress | Pakistan Qatar Mediation | MOU Terms & $3B Deal Update - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین