Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral Procession Reaches Najaf | Burial in Mashhad on July 9 - Aaj News

Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral Procession Reaches Najaf | Burial in Mashhad on July 9 - Aaj News
Published 08 Jul, 2026 02:10pm
ویڈیوز
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral Procession Reaches Najaf | Burial in Mashhad on July 9 - Aaj News
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