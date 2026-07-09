Iran FM | Qatar PM | Strait of Hormuz | Regional Diplomacy | Middle East - Aaj News

Iran FM | Qatar PM | Strait of Hormuz | Regional Diplomacy | Middle East - Aaj News
Published 09 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
Iran FM | Qatar PM | Strait of Hormuz | Regional Diplomacy | Middle East - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین