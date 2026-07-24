Trump says US-Saudi nuclear deal conditional | Abraham Accords | 11AM HEADLINES 24 JULY 2026

Trump says US-Saudi nuclear deal conditional | Abraham Accords | 11AM HEADLINES 24 JULY 2026
Published 24 Jul, 2026 12:05pm
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Trump says US-Saudi nuclear deal conditional | Abraham Accords | 11AM HEADLINES 24 JULY 2026
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