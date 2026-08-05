Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Rejects Resignation Rumors - Aaj News

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Rejects Resignation Rumors - Aaj News
Published 05 Aug, 2026 03:00pm
ویڈیوز
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Rejects Resignation Rumors - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین