Goods Transport Strike Pushes Food Prices Higher in Peshawar - Aaj News

Goods Transport Strike Pushes Food Prices Higher in Peshawar - Aaj News
Published 10 Aug, 2026 04:10pm
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Goods Transport Strike Pushes Food Prices Higher in Peshawar - Aaj News
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