Bannu Operation | Security Forces Raid | 8 Militants Neutralized | ISPR Update
Bannu Operation | Security Forces Raid | 8 Militants Neutralized | ISPR Update
مزید خبریں
Pakistan By-Elections | Polling Updates | NA & Punjab Seats | Army Deployed - Aaj News
Dubai Airshow 2025 | India Tejas Crash | Indian Pilot Violates Protocols | 12AM Aaj News Headlines
Pakistan By-Elections | Polling Starts on 13 Seats | 20,000 Personnel Deployed - Aaj Pakistan News
Pakistan By-Elections | Polling in 6 NA & 7 Punjab Seats | Security High Alert - Aaj Pakistan News
India Blames US for Tejas Fighter Crash! | 11AM Aaj News Headlines
Sindh High Court Chaos | Lawyers Convention Disrupted | Police Clash
مقبول ترین