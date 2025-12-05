Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faces Seasonal Illnesses and Foggy Conditions - Aaj Pakistan News
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faces Seasonal Illnesses and Foggy Conditions - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
Broken Roads & Open Drains in Karachi | Risk of Major Accidents - Aaj News Breaking
Factory Incident in Landhi Export Processing Zone Karachi | Latest Updates - Aaj News Breaking
Pakistan Appoints Its First Chief of Defence Forces | 12 PM Headlines
🔴 AAJ News Live: 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝟐4/𝟕 Breaking News & Headlines (Today News)
IMF Gore Report Criticizes Pakistan Government | Called a Charge Sheet - Aaj Pakistan News
Smog Reduction Efforts in Lahore | 776 Vehicles Fined, 352 Detained - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین