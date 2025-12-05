PTI Got Big Relief From Court | Defence Ministry Appoints Asim Munir as CDF | 01 PM Headlines

PTI Got Big Relief From Court | Defence Ministry Appoints Asim Munir as CDF | 01 PM Headlines
Published 05 Dec, 2025 02:00pm
ویڈیوز
PTI Got Big Relief From Court | Defence Ministry Appoints Asim Munir as CDF | 01 PM Headlines
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین