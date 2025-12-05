DG ISPR Criticizes PTI: “Don’t Worry About Barking Dogs” | Strong Statement - Aaj Pakistan News

DG ISPR Criticizes PTI: “Don’t Worry About Barking Dogs” | Strong Statement - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 05 Dec, 2025 05:00pm
ویڈیوز
DG ISPR Criticizes PTI: “Don’t Worry About Barking Dogs” | Strong Statement - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین