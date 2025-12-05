Karachi Incident | Student Falls in Open Manhole | City Safety Crisis - Aaj Pakistan News

Karachi Incident | Student Falls in Open Manhole | City Safety Crisis - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 05 Dec, 2025 08:00pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi Incident | Student Falls in Open Manhole | City Safety Crisis - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین