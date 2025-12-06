PTI Peshawar Rally | Political Strategy Meeting | Sohail Afridi Leads Preparations
PTI Peshawar Rally | Political Strategy Meeting | Sohail Afridi Leads Preparations
مزید خبریں
Quetta Water Crisis | Floods & Drought Risk | Natural Waterways Encroachment
Peshawar Update | TikTok Star at Governor House | Governer KPK Faisal Kareem Kundi
Karachi Businessman Loses Rs 5 Crore in Robbery | robbery in karachi | Breaking News |
Weather Forecast: Winter Intensifies as Snowfall Sweep Across Northern Pakistan
Lahore AQI Tops List | Pakistan Air Quality Update | Smog Alert | Pollution Report
Imran Khan’s Meeting Ban | Govt Decision | Atta Tarar Statement | Political Update
مقبول ترین