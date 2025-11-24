Winter Delights | Carrot Halwa Tradition | Chiniot Seasonal Food | Aaj Pakistan News
Winter Delights | Carrot Halwa Tradition | Chiniot Seasonal Food | Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
Overflow of encroachments in Karachi, public distressed - Awaz - Aaj News Pakistan
Daylight robbery reported in Karachi city - Breaking News
2022 Flood Victims Housing | Reconstruction Efforts Continue | Pakistan Updates - Aaj Pakistan News
By-Elections 2025 | PML-N Victory | Nawaz Sharif Congratulates On Massive Victory|7PM News Headlines
Islamabad Security High Alert | Peshawar Incident Response | Pakistan Safety Update
High Court Road Traffic Jam | Severe Congestion Crisis | Pakistan Updates - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین