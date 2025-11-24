By Election 2025 | PML-N Victory | Big News for PTI | Breaking News
By Election 2025 | PML-N Victory | Big News for PTI | Breaking News
مزید خبریں
Public Frustrated with Political Style | Exclusive Talk with Muhammad Ali Durani - News Insight
Disqualified Seats Go to PML-N | Exclusive Talk with Taimoor Saleem Jhagra - News Insight
By-Election Battle | Low Voter Turnout | Pakistan Election Update | PML-N Victory - News Insight
System Change Rumors | Truth or Speculation Pakistan | Amir Zia Analysis
Muhammad Ali Durani Criticizes EC | Electoral Process Pakistan Debate - News Insight
By-Elections 2025 | PML-N Victory | PTI Faces Setback | Amir Zia Analysis
مقبول ترین