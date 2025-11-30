Baltistan Freezes | Upper Areas at -15°C, Plains at 11°C | Severe Cold Wave Grips Region

Baltistan Freezes | Upper Areas at -15°C, Plains at 11°C | Severe Cold Wave Grips Region
Published 30 Nov, 2025 03:30pm
ویڈیوز
Baltistan Freezes | Upper Areas at -15°C, Plains at 11°C | Severe Cold Wave Grips Region
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین