Pakistan Inflation Update | Sunday Bazaars Price Hike | Rising Vegetable Rates - Aaj Pakistan News

Pakistan Inflation Update | Sunday Bazaars Price Hike | Rising Vegetable Rates - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 30 Nov, 2025 03:30pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan Inflation Update | Sunday Bazaars Price Hike | Rising Vegetable Rates - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین