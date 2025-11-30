Pakistan Weather Update | Quetta Cold Wave | Freezing Temperatures Hit Surrounding Areas | Winter

Pakistan Weather Update | Quetta Cold Wave | Freezing Temperatures Hit Surrounding Areas | Winter
Published 30 Nov, 2025 04:00pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan Weather Update | Quetta Cold Wave | Freezing Temperatures Hit Surrounding Areas | Winter
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین