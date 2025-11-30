KP Governor Statement | No Knowledge of Replacement | Political Buzz KP - Aaj Pakistan News
KP Governor Statement | No Knowledge of Replacement | Political Buzz KP - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
Rising Prices in Pakistan | Sunday Bazaar Fails to Provide Relief | Inflation Update
Mailsi Sohanjhalwa | Traditional Sweet Delights Attract Locals & Tourists - Aaj Pakistan News
Faisalabad Police | Sad Incident Reported | Breaking News
Meeting with Khan | Sohail Afridi Stands Firm | Pakistan Politics Update
CDF Appointment Process Begins | Defense Ministry Statement | Pakistan Update
New KP Governor Speculation | Pervez Khattak Name Under Consideration
مقبول ترین