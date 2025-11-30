Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Political Shift | Major Change in KP Governance | Pakistan Update | 6PM Headlines

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Political Shift | Major Change in KP Governance | Pakistan Update | 6PM Headlines
Published 30 Nov, 2025 07:00pm
ویڈیوز
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Political Shift | Major Change in KP Governance | Pakistan Update | 6PM Headlines
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین