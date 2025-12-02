Imran Khan’s Sister Dr Uzma SPEAKS OUT | Adiala Jail | Pak Army in Action | 10PM Aaj News Headlines

Imran Khan's Sister Dr Uzma SPEAKS OUT | Adiala Jail | Pak Army in Action | 10PM Aaj News Headlines
Published 02 Dec, 2025 10:30pm
ویڈیوز
Imran Khan’s Sister Dr Uzma SPEAKS OUT | Adiala Jail | Pak Army in Action | 10PM Aaj News Headlines
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین