Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks Fail | Taliban Refuse Security Guarantee | Aaj Pakistan News

Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks Fail | Taliban Refuse Security Guarantee | Aaj Pakistan News
Published 04 Dec, 2025 07:30pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks Fail | Taliban Refuse Security Guarantee | Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین